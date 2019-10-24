Home

Paul Brown

Paul Brown Notice
BROWN
Paul
Peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 19th October 2019.

Dearly loved dad of Leigh, Roxanne, Joe, Beckie, Ryan, Tallen, Tobey, Tee Jae and Charlie
and a much loved grandad to his nine grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed.

Funeral service to take place
at 1:00 p.m. on
Thursday 14th November 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

It was Paul's express wish that people wear bright colours.

Flowers and all enquiries c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 24, 2019
