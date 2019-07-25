Home

Patricia Jean
ROUTLEY
Of Mannings Heath, West Sussex, died peacefully on
Saturday 13th July 2019, aged 90.
Much loved wife of the late Anthony Forbes, mother of Carolyn and Penny and grandmother of Oli and India. She will be greatly missed but in the sadness of her passing there is comfort that she is now reunited with her beloved husband Tony, after only a short parting.
Funeral service to take place at 2.40pm on Monday 5th August,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired, can be sent in Pat's memory to
Kidney Research UK via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember or c/o Freeman Brothers,
9 North Parade, Horsham,
West Sussex RH12 2BP
Tel: 01403 254590
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 25, 2019
