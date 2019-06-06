|
|
|
Pamela
Wright
of Meath Green Lane, Horley, passed away peacefully at
the East Surrey Hospital on
22nd May 2019, aged 82.
She was much loved and will be sadly missed by her husband of
60 years, Bernard, her sister, Janet, her children, Peter and Jane together with their respective families and all of her other
family and friends.
A service will take place at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium on Friday 14th June at 11:45.
In place of flowers,
we are suggesting donations to Sarcoma UK.
Funeral Arrangements by Freeman Brothers Crawley.
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 6, 2019
