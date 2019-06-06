Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freeman Brothers (Southgate, Crawley)
Holly Lodge, 25-27 Brighton Road
Crawley, Sussex RH10 6AE
01293 540000
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:45
Surrey and Sussex Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Wright

Notice Condolences

Pamela Wright Notice
Pamela
Wright
of Meath Green Lane, Horley, passed away peacefully at
the East Surrey Hospital on
22nd May 2019, aged 82.

She was much loved and will be sadly missed by her husband of
60 years, Bernard, her sister, Janet, her children, Peter and Jane together with their respective families and all of her other
family and friends.

A service will take place at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium on Friday 14th June at 11:45.

In place of flowers,
we are suggesting donations to Sarcoma UK.

Funeral Arrangements by Freeman Brothers Crawley.
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.