Freeman Brothers (Billingshurst)
31 High Street
Billingshurst, Sussex RH14 9PP
01403 785133
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church, Billingshurst
Osborne
William George King
'William'
William King died peacefully on the 3rd July 2019, aged 99 years.

Beloved husband of Pam,
will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.

The Funeral will take place at
St Mary's Church, Billingshurst, on Friday 2nd August at 11.00 am.

Family flowers only but donations
if desired may be made to
St Catherine's Hospice
by visiting www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
alternatively, you may send your donations c/o
Freeman Brothers, Billingshurst.
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 18, 2019
