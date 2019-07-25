Home

Freeman Brothers (Horsham)
9 North Parade
Horsham, Sussex RH12 2BP
01403 254590
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
13:15
Worthing Crematorium in the Muntham Chapel
Noreen Mitchell Notice
Noreen
Mitchell Passed away peacefully on
12th July 2019, aged 74,
after an illness faced courageously, cheerfully and with grace.

A dearly loved wife,
mother, mother-in-law and a
greatly adored granny.

The Funeral Service will be a celebration of her life and love
and will be held at
Worthing Crematorium in the Muntham Chapel at 1.20pm
on 7th August 2019.

Family flowers only please.
Please wear something yellow!
Donations in Noreen's memory to Pancreatic Cancer UK c/o Freeman Brothers, Horsham or via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 25, 2019
