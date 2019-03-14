|
|
|
TETTERSELL Nick Peacefully passed away on
7th March 2019,
with his family around him.
Beloved husband of Jackie and
father to Amie, Jack, Eve and Louise.
Grandfather to Charlie and Harry.
Brother to Liz and Helen.
Successful businessman and
local rock legend, who will be
greatly missed by everybody who
had the privilege of knowing him.
Funeral service to take place at
3:00 p.m. on Thursday 21st March 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in
Nick's memory to either
Parkinson's UK or Diabetes UK via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 14, 2019
