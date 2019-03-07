|
ROGERS Nicholas Rhys Passed away peacefully on
19th February 2019 aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of Catherine and remembered by Martyn, Matthew, Sarah, Linda and Rowan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him at home and in France and Australia. Catherine would like to express her gratitude to everyone at Drumconner Nursing Home where Nick was so well cared for.
Funeral service to take place at 2:00 pm on Monday 18th March 2019 at the church of St Mary De Haura, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations may be sent in Nick's
memory to MIND or Compassion in World Farming c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 7, 2019
