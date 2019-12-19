|
|
|
MURIEL HARTWELL (1928-2019)
It is with great sadness
that we announce the loss of
much-loved Muriel, Wife of the late Ken, Mum to Paul and Martin,
Mum-in-law to Anne,
Grandma to Joe and Alex
and friend to many.
Former Baloo to 1st Roffey Cubs.
Taken from us on
the 21st November.
A celebration of Mum's
life will be held at
All Saints Church, Roffey
on Monday 30th December at 12pm
followed by committal at the
Surrey and Sussex Crematorium.
All are welcome.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only.
Donations to
Roundabout Talking News
and British Heart Foundation.
c/o Jordan and Sullivan,
2 Peterhouse Parade, Pound Hill, RH10 3EA.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Dec. 19, 2019