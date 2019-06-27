|
Trussler
Monica Ena Passed away 12th June 2019. Loving Mother, Wife and Nan to Helen, Nigel, John and Tom.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 3rd July 2019,
at St. Peter's Church, Henfield
at 12.00pm, followed by burial in Henfield Cemetery at 12.45pm. Family have politely requested family flowers only, but should you wish to make a donation in memory of Monica, please make payable to either, the 'RNLI', 'Cancer Research UK' or 'Rockinghorse Children's Charity', c/o Henfield Funeral Services (01273 494 688),
or via https://monica-trussler.muchloved.com
Monica's family have also asked,
if family and friends would be kind enough to wear an item of colour.
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 27, 2019
