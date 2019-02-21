Home

Copping
Moira Passed away peacefully on
8th February aged 75.
A loving wife, sister, aunt, stepmother and friend.
She will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 11.40am, Worthing Crematorium, Findon. Family flowers only please. Donations in Moira's memory,
if desired, payable directly to Macmillan Cancer Support
or through www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
moiracopping
All enquiries to Pulborough Funeralcare 01798 873 860
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 21, 2019
