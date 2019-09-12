|
|
|
Parsons Michael Stanley, on 1st September 2019. Beloved husband of Susan, loving father to Virginia, Catherine, Michael and Andrew, and dearly-loved grandfather. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. The funeral will be at
St Mary's Church, Horsham, at 1.30pm on Wednesday, 25th September, followed by a private cremation. No flowers, by request, but donations to the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust and/or HSC (Horsham Cricket Club) may be made via www.freemanbrothers
.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 12, 2019