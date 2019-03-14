|
GARNETT Mary Passed away at
East Surrey Hospital
on the 19 th January 2019, aged 82.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
11:40 a.m. on Friday 29 th March 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in
Mary's memory to the
Alzheimer's Society c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street,
West, Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 14, 2019
