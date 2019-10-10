|
|
|
MARJORIE EVELYN GLADYS PARSONS
'NEE SLATER'
Formerly of Broadford Bridge
and Southwater, passed away at Homelands Nursing Home on
24th September, aged 92 years.
The funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium,
Muntham Chapel, on
Monday 14th October
at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired,
may be made to
Alzheimer's Society
by visiting www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Alternatively, you may send
your donations c/o
Freeman Brothers
Billingshurst
01403 785133
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 10, 2019