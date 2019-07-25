|
|
|
Ayling
Margaret 04/11/1919 - 13/07/2019
Passed away peacefully
in her care home.
Much loved by her daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law John, granddaughter Beverley
and husband Andrew,
great granddaughter Samantha, nephew Reg and his wife Agnes and Margaret's 'adopted' granddaughter Christine
and her many friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 12.20pm, Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, payable
to Macmillan Cancer Support
and can be placed in the donation box at the crematorium
or sent directly to
89 Albert Embankment,
London, SE1 7UQ.
All enquiries to
Pulborough Funeralcare
on 01798 873860
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 25, 2019