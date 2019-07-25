Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Ayling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ayling

Notice Condolences

Margaret Ayling Notice
Ayling
Margaret 04/11/1919 - 13/07/2019

Passed away peacefully
in her care home.
Much loved by her daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law John, granddaughter Beverley
and husband Andrew,
great granddaughter Samantha, nephew Reg and his wife Agnes and Margaret's 'adopted' granddaughter Christine
and her many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 12.20pm, Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, payable
to Macmillan Cancer Support
and can be placed in the donation box at the crematorium
or sent directly to
89 Albert Embankment,
London, SE1 7UQ.

All enquiries to
Pulborough Funeralcare
on 01798 873860
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.