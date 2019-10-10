|
|
|
LILIAN DAY
(Lily)
(née Hunt)
Late of Alder Copse, passed away on 1st October 2019 at
Firgrove Nursing Home,
Burgess Hill,
aged 97 years.
Much loved mum to Jane and Frances, mother in law to Roy and Andy, nan to Ross and Lee and great nan to Reece, Isaac, Chloe, Florence and Ellis.
Funeral to be held at the
Surrey and Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Friday 18th
October at 12:00 noon.
Bright colours to be worn
by request.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired to
British Heart Foundation via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 10, 2019