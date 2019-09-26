|
|
|
In loving memory of
LIANA HOAD 9.3.1972 - 27.9.2012
There are no words to ease our pain,
our sadness or our grief,
in life you were loved dearly,
in death we love you still,
there will always be a place in
our hearts, that only you can fill.
Remembering a loving and much loved Mum to Ben, Lucci, Abbi, Bailey & Alfie.
Also loving and much loved daughter
of Rose & the late Jess.
Loved and remembered every day
by all her family and friends.
x x x x x x x
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 26, 2019