Liana Hoad

In loving memory of
LIANA HOAD 9.3.1972 - 27.9.2012

There are no words to ease our pain,
our sadness or our grief,
in life you were loved dearly,
in death we love you still,
there will always be a place in
our hearts, that only you can fill.

Remembering a loving and much loved Mum to Ben, Lucci, Abbi, Bailey & Alfie.
Also loving and much loved daughter
of Rose & the late Jess.

Loved and remembered every day
by all her family and friends.
x x x x x x x
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 26, 2019
