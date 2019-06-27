Home

Leonard
Edward Beavis
Passed away peacefully on
14th June 2019 aged 90 years.

Much loved and missed father to Patsy, Pamela, Julie and
his partner Bubbles,
grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The Funeral service takes place at Worthing Crematorium,
Muntham Chapel on
Friday 28th June 10.40am.

Family flowers only. But donations if desired may be made to
British Heart Foundation
c/o Freeman Brothers, Billingshurst 01403 785133.
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 27, 2019
