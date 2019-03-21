|
Leggatt
Kenneth Dudley
Ken sadly passed away at home, aged 78 years,
on the 9th March 2019.
Dearest husband of Anne and
much loved and loving father to Debbie and Tina, and an
adoring grandfather to Rachel, Hannah, Jack and Lucy.
Also cherished by his
brothers and sisters.
He will be so sorely missed.
The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Parish Church, Causeway, Horsham,
on Thursday 4th April at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Any enquiries to
Freeman Brothers, Horsham
Tel: 01403 254590
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 21, 2019
