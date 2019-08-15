Home

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
14:30
Westerleigh Crematorium
BS37 8RF
Kenneth Collier Notice
COLLIER
Kenneth John
(Ken) Aged 94, formerly of
Horsham, West Sussex, passed away peacefully on
Monday 5th August 2019 at
Scarlet House, Stroud, Glos,
after a short illness.
He was the beloved husband of the late Jean Collier, father to Paul, Jeremy and Joanne and grandfather to Claire, Michael, Annie, Rory, Benjamin,
William and Molly.
He was much loved.
The funeral service will be held at Westerleigh Crematorium,
BS37 8RF, at 2.30pm on
Thursday 22nd August 2019.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to Home Farm Trust,
via the funeral directors,
WB Wood & Son, The Ferns, Church Lane, Saul, Glos, GL2 7JY.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 15, 2019
