Johnson Ken passed away on 12th June at his home aged 73 years. Ken was a dearly loved husband of Pam, father of Sarah & Simon, father in-law of Andy & Sara, and grandfather of Harry, Emilia, Chloe & Zachary. The funeral will take place on Monday 1st July at 12.00pm in the Muntham Chapel, Worthing Crematorium. Donations if desired to St. Catherines Hospice via freemanbrothers.co.uk
/remember or send c/o Freeman Brothers 01403 254590. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 20, 2019
