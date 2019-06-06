|
Barraclough Keith Frederick John Suddenly, at home, on 28th May 2019,
aged 78 years.
Dearly loved husband of Beryl.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place on
Thursday 20th June at 2.20pm at
Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel, Findon.
No black please.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to the RAFA (Littlehampton Branch) c/o Freeman Brothers,
31 High Street, Billingshurst, RH14 9PP
Tel: 01403 785 133
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 6, 2019
