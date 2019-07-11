Home

Keith Norman
Antill Sadly, Norman passed away in Horsham Hospital on 28 June 2019, aged 81 years.

He was the much loved
husband of Pauline,
father of Kate and Rebecca,
father-in-law to David and David and grandfather to
Emily and Joshua.
Norman and Pauline were happily married for 52 years.
Following a private cremation,
a service of thanksgiving will be held at Brighton Road
Baptist Church, Horsham,
at 12 noon on Thursday 18th July. The service will be followed
by refreshments.

Norman loved planes, trains and buses. He worked in the aviation industry all his life, as a design engineer, and was very proud to have been involved in designing the engines for the flight simulator for Concorde. Please do not send flowers but, if desired, make a donation to the Mission Aviation Fellowship at
https://www.maf-uk.org/
in-memory/give-in-memory or via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember. Alternatively you may send your donations c/o
Freeman Brothers,
Billingshurst, RH14 9PP.
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 11, 2019
