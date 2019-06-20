Home

Rockall Kathleen Lily (nee Smith). Passed away peacefully at Ashtonleigh care home on 7th June, aged 94.Widow of William, sister of Audrey and loving Mother, Granny and Great Granny to "The Mob". Forever
in our hearts and memories.The Service to be held at Horsham Salvation Army hall at 2pm on 1st July, followed by committal at
The Surrey and Sussex Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society via freemanbrothers.co.uk
/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 20, 2019
