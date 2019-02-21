|
|
|
JULIA NATASHA
FARLEY
(née Gerrard) Passed away suddenly on
2nd February 2019 at home,
aged just 50.
Beloved wife of Terry, mother of Amelia and Ben, sister to Adam and aunt to Thomas and James.
Now at peace as she joins her mum and dad. She will be very sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral will be held at
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel on Friday 8th March
at 2:40 pm.
All friends are welcome to attend, in black or colour.
Family flowers only,
but donations to MIND
may be made via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 21, 2019
