Freeman Brothers (Billingshurst)
31 High Street
Billingshurst, Sussex RH14 9PP
01403 785133
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:30
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel
Findon
Golds Joyce Pamela (Joy), passed away peacefully on the
31st October 2019, aged 74 years.
Sadly missed by her friends. No blacks to be worn.
The funeral will take place at Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel, Findon, on Friday 29th November at 12.40pm.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made to Cancer Research UK by visiting
www.freemanbrothers.
co.uk/remember alternatively, you may send your donation c/o Freeman Brothers, Billingshurst.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 21, 2019
