BLOOMFIELD
Joyce Evelyn
Sadly passed away at her home, aged 94 years.
The Funeral will take place on
Wednesday 19th June at 12.40pm
in the Muntham Chapel,
Worthing Crematorium,
If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please make cheque payable to either
The British Heart Foundation or the Woodlands Trust and post them to C & T Radmall Funeral Service,
2 Stanmore House, High Street, Henfield,
West Sussex BN5 9JJ.
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 13, 2019
