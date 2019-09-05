Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
15:00
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wolff-England
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wolff-England

Notice Condolences

John Wolff-England Notice
Wolff-England
John Wolff passed away on 6th August
at East Surrey Hospital aged 66.
A much loved partner to Jackie
and a loving father to
Luke, Ben and Theo.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The Funeral Service will be held on
Friday 20th September 2019 at 3.00pm, Worthing Crematorium (Black not necessary).
Family flowers only. Donations in Wolff's memory, if desired, payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and sent directly to 89 Albert Embankment London SE1 7UQ.

All enquiries to
Pulborough Funeralcare,
95 Lower Street, Pulborough,
RH20 2BP Tel : 01798 873 860
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.