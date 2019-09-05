|
|
|
Wolff-England
John Wolff passed away on 6th August
at East Surrey Hospital aged 66.
A much loved partner to Jackie
and a loving father to
Luke, Ben and Theo.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The Funeral Service will be held on
Friday 20th September 2019 at 3.00pm, Worthing Crematorium (Black not necessary).
Family flowers only. Donations in Wolff's memory, if desired, payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and sent directly to 89 Albert Embankment London SE1 7UQ.
All enquiries to
Pulborough Funeralcare,
95 Lower Street, Pulborough,
RH20 2BP Tel : 01798 873 860
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 5, 2019