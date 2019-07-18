|
|
|
John Elphick Passed away peacefully
on July 2nd 2019, aged 86.
Beloved husband of the late Odete Elphick, father to John and
Linda, and much loved
grandfather to William, Alice,
Victoria and Leon.
John will be sadly missed by
all his family and many friends.
John's funeral service to take place at the Muntham Chapel,
Worthing Crematorium on Wednesday 24th July at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only but all donations to The Royal British Legion gratefully received at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to:
Co-operative Funeralcare,
103-105 Felpham Way, Felpham,
West Sussex, PO22 8QB.
Our sincere thanks to all that cared and supported John, for their
kindness, compassion and sensitivity.
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 18, 2019