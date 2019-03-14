Home

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
15:30
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
Notice

Joan Hill Notice
HILL (née Shimell)
Joan Died peacefully at
Highgrove House Care Home
on 28th February 2019.

Widow of Ken Hill.
She loved all three generations of her
descendants and was loved in return.

Funeral service to take place at
3:30 p.m. tomorrow, Friday
15th March 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Joan's
memory to Retina UK via
http://joan-teresa-hill.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 14, 2019
