Harnott Joan (nee) Thompson, Peacefully passed away at home on 27th May 2019 aged 85. Beloved Mum to Linda and Trudi, Nanny to Jamie, Jodie, Callum and Matthew and Great Grandma to Briony, Lewis and Mollie.
She will be greatly missed. The Funeral Service will take place at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June at 2.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Catherine Hospice via freemanbrothers.co.uk
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 6, 2019
