Balchin
Jim
Passed away peacefully at
The Anchorage Care Home on
10th June 2019, aged 92 years.
A devoted husband to the late Zena, loving father to Barry, Kathy,
Ian and Alan and a proud grandfather and great grandfather.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 1.40pm, Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Jim's memory, if desired, payable and sent directly to Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Pulborough Funeralcare 01798 873 860
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 20, 2019
