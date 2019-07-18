Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
14:00
St Mary's Church
Shipley
Jemima Lidbetter Notice
Lidbetter (nee Brazil) Jemima, passed away suddenly at home on 5th July, aged 82. She will be dearly missed by sons Peter, David, Lawrence, Christopher and James, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 30th July at St Mary's Church, Shipley at 2pm. All family and friends welcome to attend. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired to British Heart Foundation via www.freemanbrothers
.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 18, 2019
