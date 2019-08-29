Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
15:30
Kingswood Chapel at Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqui Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqui Skinner


1947 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Jacqui Skinner Notice
Skinner
Jacqui
1947-2019

Passed away peacefully
at home with her family
on Saturday 17th August.

Much loved mother of Bev and Rick, devoted Nan and great Nan and a great friend to many.

The Celebration of Jacqui's life will be held on Friday 6th September, 3.40pm in the Kingswood Chapel
at Worthing Crematorium.
All welcome, please wear a bright item of clothing or accessory.

Immediate family flowers only. Donations may be given to support Midhurst Macmillan, online: www.jacqui-skinner.
muchloved.com
or sent to the funeral director:
Dandelion Farewells,
Wisborough Green RH14 0DY
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.