Skinner
Jacqui
1947-2019
Passed away peacefully
at home with her family
on Saturday 17th August.
Much loved mother of Bev and Rick, devoted Nan and great Nan and a great friend to many.
The Celebration of Jacqui's life will be held on Friday 6th September, 3.40pm in the Kingswood Chapel
at Worthing Crematorium.
All welcome, please wear a bright item of clothing or accessory.
Immediate family flowers only. Donations may be given to support Midhurst Macmillan, online: www.jacqui-skinner.
muchloved.com
or sent to the funeral director:
Dandelion Farewells,
Wisborough Green RH14 0DY
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 29, 2019