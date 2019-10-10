Home

Jack Hills

Jack Hills Notice
JACK
(ALFRED JOHN)
Hills
Died suddenly but peacefully,
at home, on 5 September 2019, aged 97 years
(5 days before 98th) birthday.

Sadly missed by son Clive, daughter Tula, and
other members of his
family and friends.

Funeral will be at
The Surrey and Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on
Friday 18 October at 3.30pm.

Flowers (or plants which may
be kept after in Jack's memory) welcome
or donations appreciated to
Action on Hearing Loss
(RNID) c/o

Freeman Brothers,
Horsham.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 10, 2019
