|
|
|
Ivy Dorothy
Silvester
(nee Harper)
Passed away on
8th September 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife, mother,
grandma and sister.
She is sadly missed by
her family and friends.
The funeral will take place at
St Mary's Church, Pulborough, on Tuesday 1st October at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made to Dementia UK by visiting
www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember alternatively,
you may send your donations c/o
Freeman Brothers,
Billingshurst
01403 785133.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 26, 2019