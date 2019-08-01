|
Ivy Dorothy
Hird Died peacefully at
East Surrey Hospital on the
20th July 2019, aged 94 years.
Mother, grandmother, nan and friend loved and cherished by
all who knew her.
You are missed by your children Barbara and Roger, grandchildren Sam, Ruth, Susanna and Heather, great grandchildren Max, Ted, Jacob and Ruby.
The Funeral will take place at Worthing Crematorium,
Muntham Chapel,
on Tuesday 6th August at 2.40pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, may be made to the British Heart Foundation
by visiting www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember alternatively, you may send
your donations c/o
Freeman Brothers,
Billingshurst.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 1, 2019