Hoad
Jess (Gerald) 16/10/1936 - 30/06/2019
Passed away peacefully
in East Surrey Hospital.
Reunited with his loving daughter and son, Liana and Lewis,
husband of Rose,
much loved brother of Kathleen, much loved grandad to Ben, Lucci, Abbi, Bailey and Alfie.
Will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 17th July at 12.00noon in the Muntham Chapel,
Findon Crematorium.
Afterwards we will raise a glass in memory of Jess at his local,
The Holmbush Pub in Faygate.
Any enquiries to Freeman Brothers, Horsham, Tel:01403 254590
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 11, 2019