Geoffrey Speller

Geoffrey Speller Notice
Speller Geoffrey James, passed away peacefully on 4th November 2019, aged 81 years. Loving husband of June, father to Gary and Colin, father-in-law to Sandra and Michelle and very proud grandad to Jessica. He will be very sadly missed. The funeral service will be held at Worthing Crematorium on Friday 29th November at 10.40am. Bright colours please. No flowers but donations, if desired to Asthma UK and/or British Heart Foundation via freemanbrothers.co.uk/
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 14, 2019
