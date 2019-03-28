Home

Freeman Brothers (Horsham)
9 North Parade
Horsham, Sussex RH12 2BP
01403 254590
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
14:00
St Mary's Parish Church
Causeway
Horsham
Geoffrey Mills Notice
GEOFFREY COLIN
MILLS
(GEOFF)
Died peacefully at home on
18th March 2019, aged 94.

Beloved husband of Joan, loving and much loved father of Martin.
He will be greatly missed.

The Funeral Service will be
family only, please.
A service of thanksgiving for
Geoff's life will be held at
St Mary's Parish Church,
Causeway, Horsham,
on Tuesday 30th April at 2pm.

All of Geoff's friends are warmly invited to this service.

Family flowers only,
but donations, if desired, to
Christian Aid,
via Freeman Brothers,
Horsham.
01403 254590
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 28, 2019
