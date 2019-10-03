Home

Florence Keefe

Florence Keefe Notice
FLORENCE
KEEFE
Died peacefully on
18th September 2019,
aged 87 years.

Loving wife to the late Tom,
now reunited.

Much loved mum to Tony and Deborah and nanny to Katie, Rosie, Dominic and Matthew.

This beautiful lady was loved so much and will be missed every day.

Her Funeral service will take place at St John's Catholic Church, Horsham on Wednesday
9th October at 2:00 pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired to
Dementia UK via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 3, 2019
