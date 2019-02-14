Home

Chalcraft Funeral Directors Michael Chalcraft
Chequers Yard
Steyning, West Sussex BN44 3RE
01903 812656
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:30
St.Mary's Church
Storrington
Eve Farrell Notice
FARRELL Eve Of Cootham Storrington.

Passed away peacefully on 1st February 2019 aged 92.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, dearly loved mother to
Kate, and the late Sylvia and Nicholas.
Mother-in-law to Tony and Dave. Devoted grandmother to Stephanie, Paddy, Philippa, Robert, Julie, James and Ellie. Wonderful great grandmother to Joseph,
Chloe and Thomas.

Well known to a generation of young families from Storrington baby clinic.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and
many friends.

Service at St.Mary's Church Storrington on
Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please but if desired donations in Eve's memory to The Pines Association via
Chalcraft Funeral Directors, Steyning.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 14, 2019
