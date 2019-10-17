Home

Ethel Hyde

Notice Condolences

Ethel Hyde Notice
ETHEL
HYDE
Wife of the late Denis and the
late James Potter.

Passed away on
2nd October 2019, aged 94.

Loving mother of Marion and Diana and adored grandmother,
great grandmother and
great great grandmother.

She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

A celebration of her life will take place at the Unitarian Church, Worthing Road, Horsham on
Friday 25th October at 2:30 pm.

All are welcome to attend.

No flowers please.
Donations, if desired to Great Ormond Street Hospital,
Children's Charity via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 17, 2019
