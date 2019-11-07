Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Enid Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid Bell

Notice Condolences

Enid Bell Notice
ENID
BELL
Passed away peacefully on
24th October 2019, aged 90.

Beloved wife of Tony.
Dear mum to Anthony and Philip and daughter-in-law Dee.
Loving nanny to Craig and Adam.
She will be sadly missed.

Her Funeral service will be held at St Leonard's Church, Horsham
on Tuesday 12th November
at 11:00 am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to
St Leonard's Church
(cheques payable to Horsham PCC No.1 Account) and/or
British Heart Foundation via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -