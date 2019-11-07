|
|
|
ENID
BELL
Passed away peacefully on
24th October 2019, aged 90.
Beloved wife of Tony.
Dear mum to Anthony and Philip and daughter-in-law Dee.
Loving nanny to Craig and Adam.
She will be sadly missed.
Her Funeral service will be held at St Leonard's Church, Horsham
on Tuesday 12th November
at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to
St Leonard's Church
(cheques payable to Horsham PCC No.1 Account) and/or
British Heart Foundation via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 7, 2019