JONES Elizabeth Mary (Betty)
Passed away peacefully on
7th February 2019 aged 85 years.
Widow of John, much loved mother of Andrew and Liz, grandmother to Eliot and Hattie.
Funeral service to be held at Worthing Crematorium, Findon on Thursday 21st February at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
St Barnabas Hospice or
MND Association
c/o Henfield Funeral Services,
The Old Bell, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. Tel: 01273 494688.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 14, 2019
