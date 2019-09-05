Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Bros (Tavistock) Limited (Tavistock)
The Old Bedford Foundry, Lakeside
Tavistock, Devon PL19 0AZ
01822 612023
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
14:30
Saint Eustachius Church
Tavistock, Devon
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Greenwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Greenwood

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Greenwood Notice
GREENWOOD
ELIZABETH
(nee Wakefield) Died on 18th August 2019
aged 92 years.
Wife of John and of the late
Robert Ankerson, Norman Parr
and Douglas Ashley.
Lived for many years in
Coverack, Cornwall,
where she painted under
the name of Elizabeth Parr.
Beloved mother to Jacqueline,
Sally and James (deceased), grandmother and
great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed.
Private cremation.
Family flowers only. Followed by
a memorial service at Saint Eustachius Church, Tavistock, Devon at 2.30pm
on 26th Sept 2019.
No black ties. Bright colours please. Donations to Devon Air Ambulance and the RNLI via
Morris Bros, Lakeside,
Tavistock, Devon, PL19 0AZ.
Tel 01822 612023.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.