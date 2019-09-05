|
|
|
GREENWOOD
ELIZABETH
(nee Wakefield) Died on 18th August 2019
aged 92 years.
Wife of John and of the late
Robert Ankerson, Norman Parr
and Douglas Ashley.
Lived for many years in
Coverack, Cornwall,
where she painted under
the name of Elizabeth Parr.
Beloved mother to Jacqueline,
Sally and James (deceased), grandmother and
great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed.
Private cremation.
Family flowers only. Followed by
a memorial service at Saint Eustachius Church, Tavistock, Devon at 2.30pm
on 26th Sept 2019.
No black ties. Bright colours please. Donations to Devon Air Ambulance and the RNLI via
Morris Bros, Lakeside,
Tavistock, Devon, PL19 0AZ.
Tel 01822 612023.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 5, 2019