GREENFIELD-SOAL Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at
St Wilfrids Hospice surrounded by
her family on 1st February 2019 aged 62 years.
Beloved wife of David,
much loved mum of
Rainey, Amanda and Paul and loving nanny of Delilah and Harriet.
Funeral service to be held at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 25th February at 12.30pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired to St Wilfrids Hospice may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 14, 2019
