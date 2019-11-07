|
|
|
ELAINE
HOPPER
Sadly passed away on
24th October 2019 in
East Surrey Hospital,
after a short illness.
Beloved wife to Ian,
loving mother of Alison and Jeanette, a dear mother-in-law to Robin and a much loved and
loving nana to Maddy and Elliot.
She will be greatly missed
but always remembered by her family and many friends.
Her funeral service is to be held at St Mary's Church, Causeway, on 14th November at 11.30am followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice and/or the St Mary's 'Thanks a Million' Fund via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 7, 2019