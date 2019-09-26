|
ANDERSON
EDWARD VICTOR WILFRED
Ted passed away at
St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, on Tuesday 10th September.
He was 95.
He will be very greatly missed by his wife of 70 years, Edna;
by their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren - Amy, Barry, Ben, Ella, Ian, Laura, Louise,
Lucy, Sally, Steve and Thomas - and by his wider family
and very many friends.
His Funeral Service will be held at the Kingswood Chapel,
Worthing Crematorium, at
1.40pm on Friday 4th October.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made
in Ted's memory to
Prostate Cancer UK, either online (https://prostate cancer research.org) or by cheque to Fourth Floor, The Counting House, 53 Tooley Street, London, SE1 2QN. All enquiries to
Pulborough Funeralcare.
Tel 01798-873860
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 26, 2019