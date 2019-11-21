Home

Mrs Edith Doris
JEREMIAH Horsham
(known affectionately as Edie)

Passed away peacefully, with family members present,
at the East Surrey Hospital on Monday 4th November.
She was 96 years of age.

Edie will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren,
great-grandchildren and many others who knew her.

Following a cremation, which will be attended by close family members only, a memorial service in celebration of Edie's life will be held at the Brighton Road
Baptist Church, Horsham, on
Monday 2nd December at 12.30pm.

All are welcome to attend.
Please wear bright colours.
There will be family flowers only
at the cremation.
Those wishing to make a donation in Edie's memory may make these payable to the Salvation Army (Horsham) and/or Brighton Road Baptist Church, Horsham, c/o www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 21, 2019
