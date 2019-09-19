|
|
|
Lucas
Douglas Douglas, formerly of The Stores, Upper Beeding, West Sussex, passed away peacefully on the
7th September 2019 at
College Fields Nursing Home, Barry.
Dearly beloved husband of Eleanor and much loved father of Margaret, Jane, the late Robert, Helen and Gillian. Devoted father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather.
Resting at A G Adams Funeralcare until the service on
Thursday 26th September at 2pm
at Cardiff and Glamorgan Crematorium, Barry.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in memory
of Douglas, may be made to
TyHafan Children's Hospice,
Hayes Road, Sully.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 19, 2019